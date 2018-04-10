Shilling (SH) Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Shilling has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Shilling coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Shilling has a total market capitalization of $52,537.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005939 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001135 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003813 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Shilling Coin Profile

Shilling is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 6,403,650 coins. Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling. The official website for Shilling is digitalshilling.org.

Buying and Selling Shilling

Shilling can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Shilling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shilling must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shilling using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shilling and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.