Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.19

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Shoe Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern's scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5932412865505 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company's share price in the next several days.

Shares of SCVL opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $393.02, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 target price on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $178,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Kerry Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $95,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,874.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

