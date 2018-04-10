Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th. Vetr currently has $159.15 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.63.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,907. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,727.56, a PE ratio of -292.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Shopify Inc (US)’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,903 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,580,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 363,490 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 37.7% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,181,000 after acquiring an additional 362,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 705,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,506,000 after buying an additional 201,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

