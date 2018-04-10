Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Up 2.8% in March

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,693,184 shares, an increase of 2.8% from the February 28th total of 2,619,043 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,968. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/short-interest-in-houston-american-energy-co-husa-rises-by-2-8-updated-updated.html.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.