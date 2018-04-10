PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) Short Interest Down 78.5% in February

PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,921 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the February 15th total of 905,047 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,506 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. 824,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,537. PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF has a 12 month low of $101.39 and a 12 month high of $101.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,349,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,073,000 after acquiring an additional 260,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 68,318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 720,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 605,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 492,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,341 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

