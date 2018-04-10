Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 927,794 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 15th total of 682,421 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,258,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,415. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BND. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 418,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Chemical Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,459 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,463,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,342,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

