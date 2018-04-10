Shorty (SHORTY) Price Hits $0.0087

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 26th. Shorty has a total market capitalization of $873,841.00 and $315.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shorty coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shorty has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00171693 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018618 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000417 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000955 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001104 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Shorty

SHORTY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Shorty is shortycool.site.

Buying and Selling Shorty

Shorty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Shorty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shorty must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shorty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Shorty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shorty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.