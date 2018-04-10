Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIE. Barclays set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a €123.00 ($151.85) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($153.09) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.70 ($160.12).

Shares of Siemens stock traded up €0.30 ($0.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €105.30 ($130.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,390 shares. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($125.19) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($164.68).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

