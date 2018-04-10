Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIEGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Siemens from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Siemens from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. Siemens has a 12 month low of $61.68 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $108,652.09, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Siemens had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 billion. equities analysts predict that Siemens will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens AG is a Germany-based technology company with activities in the fields of electrification, automation and digitalization. It is also a supplier of systems for power generation and transmission, as well as medical diagnosis. It operates through nine segments: Power and Gas; Wind Power and Renewables; Energy Management; Building Technologies; Mobility; Digital Factory; Process Industries and Drives; Healthineers, and Financial Services.

