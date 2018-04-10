Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

Headlines about Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sientra earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.1899164149861 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 116,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,080. The firm has a market cap of $181.90, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -1.06. Sientra has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 175.22% and a negative return on equity of 107.35%. Sientra’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

