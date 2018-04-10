Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Sierra Metals stock remained flat at $$2.58 on Friday. 38,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,800. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $199,337,000.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

