Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $2.07 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,438,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 269,841 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 1,344,814 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

