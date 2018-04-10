Insider Buying: Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC) Insider Purchases 148,900 Shares of Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) insider Simon David Arnsby bought 148,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$96,785.00.

Simon David Arnsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Simon David Arnsby acquired 30,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Simon David Arnsby acquired 5,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Simon David Arnsby acquired 5,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Simon David Arnsby acquired 5,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,900.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Simon David Arnsby acquired 4,500 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$2,565.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Simon David Arnsby acquired 25,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Simon David Arnsby acquired 66,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,940.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Simon David Arnsby acquired 40,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$22,400.00.

XBC traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.59. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,206. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.71.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc (Xebec) is a provider of gas purification and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas, nitrogen, oxygen, helium and hydrogen markets. The Company is engaged in the design and manufacturing of filtration, purification, separation and dehydration equipment for gases and compressed air.

