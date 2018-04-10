Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

News stories about Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Simulations Plus earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 43.8051073558276 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SLP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 203,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of -0.56. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 23.78%. analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $298,405.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,482,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,439,435.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

