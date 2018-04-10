Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 124,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,437. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of -0.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $298,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,482,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,439,435.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 432.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,412 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

