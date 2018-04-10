SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $636,692.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 18th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $68.07 million and approximately $636,692.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001884 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00746166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00179250 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,414,184 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

