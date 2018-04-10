Sinopec (SNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate Sinopec’s large-scale oil discoveries, especially in the Tahe basin of Xinjiang and the Sichuan Basin, which will support long-term production. Also, declining long-term debt load along with a rapidly rising cash pile reflect balance sheet strength. The year 2017 saw a modest recovery of the global economy as well as GDP growth of 6.9% in the Chinese economy. Sinopec’s dividend yield is also impressive and higher than that of the industry. The company gives emphasis to building production capacity, improving operational organization and growing output. Hence, the business scenario looks favorable and Sinopec is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised Sinopec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Nomura raised Sinopec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Sinopec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group raised Sinopec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinopec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:SNP traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.81. 134,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,934. Sinopec has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110,211.12, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sinopec during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sinopec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Sinopec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/sinopec-snp-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Sinopec Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinopec (SNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.