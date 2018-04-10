SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given a $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITE. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS set a $71.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $3,097.94, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.38 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,649.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $903,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,371,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,840 shares of company stock worth $3,115,300. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

