SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stake Lifted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of SJW Group worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,508 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,478,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,092.02, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.25. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.39 and a one year high of $69.29.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.21%. research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

