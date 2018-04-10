Sky Solar (SKYS) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sky Solar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the solar energy provider an impact score of 45.5029203781026 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SKYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sky Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

NASDAQ:SKYS opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Sky Solar has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $487.54, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

