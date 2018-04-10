Skycoin Price Hits $16.17 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $125.90 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $16.17 or 0.00237050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C2CX. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00754123 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00177101 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,787,221 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C2CX. It is not presently possible to buy Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

