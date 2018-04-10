Slevin (SLEVIN) Market Capitalization Tops $42,955.00

Slevin (CURRENCY:SLEVIN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Slevin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Slevin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Slevin has a total market capitalization of $42,955.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Slevin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00768921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00175364 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Slevin Coin Profile

Slevin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins. Slevin’s official Twitter account is @7slevin7.

Buying and Selling Slevin

Slevin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Slevin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slevin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slevin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

