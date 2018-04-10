Smart & Final (SFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smart & Final (NYSE:SFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Smart & Final from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart & Final from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Smart & Final from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smart & Final from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smart & Final from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

In other news, EVP Scott R. Drew sold 36,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $328,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Smart & Final by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Smart & Final during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

NYSE:SFS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,007. Smart & Final has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $388.11, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Smart & Final (NYSE:SFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Smart & Final had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Smart & Final’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Smart & Final will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/smart-final-sfs-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Smart & Final Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.