Smart Sand (SND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price objective on Smart Sand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 543,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,380. The company has a market capitalization of $248.13, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 3.47. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.96 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 15.69%. Smart Sand’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1,651.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

