SmartCash Hits Market Capitalization of $75.21 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $75.21 million and $66,217.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,862.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.73 or 0.06105410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.77 or 0.09570010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.01673510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.02421320 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00200000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00599129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.02638770 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,472,167,797 coins and its circulating supply is 871,123,518 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

