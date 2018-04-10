SmartMesh Reaches Market Cap of $48.83 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $48.83 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00754863 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014668 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00177306 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00062638 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

