Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,610

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,640 ($23.18) to GBX 1,610 ($22.76) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

SMIN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($25.44) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities raised shares of Smiths Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($24.38) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($22.26) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($25.44) price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($24.73) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,717.92 ($24.28).

LON:SMIN traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,521.50 ($21.51). 1,308,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,442 ($20.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,697 ($23.99).

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 44.10 ($0.62) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Smiths Group had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of GBX 154.90 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 782 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £12,504.18 ($17,673.75).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

