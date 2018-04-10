SnakeEyes (SNAKE) Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges

SnakeEyes (CURRENCY:SNAKE) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 26th. SnakeEyes has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of SnakeEyes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnakeEyes has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnakeEyes token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00746060 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00180609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055609 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SnakeEyes

SnakeEyes’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens.

SnakeEyes Token Trading

SnakeEyes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Burst Asset Exchange. It is not possible to purchase SnakeEyes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnakeEyes must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnakeEyes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SnakeEyes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SnakeEyes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.