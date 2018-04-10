Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Position Boosted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $140.83 and a 1 year high of $185.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8,279.00, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.50 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $62,152.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 96,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $15,398,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock worth $16,839,572. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

