Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Soci�t� G�n�rale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soci�t� G�n�rale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase cut Soci�t� G�n�rale to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Soci�t� G�n�rale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44,031.47, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33. Soci�t� G�n�rale has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Soci�t� G�n�rale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter. Soci�t� G�n�rale had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.37%. research analysts forecast that Soci�t� G�n�rale will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Soci�t� G�n�rale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

