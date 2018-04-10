SocialCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,511.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005870 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006900 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is www.social-coin.co.uk. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

