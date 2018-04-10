SolarCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $11.80 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $55,159.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004086 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.01667690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007782 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017372 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021888 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,403,987 coins and its circulating supply is 42,163,021 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is not possible to purchase SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

