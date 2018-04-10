Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 245.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 164,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,546. The firm has a market cap of $762.67 and a PE ratio of 34.96. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,408,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $30,491,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 21,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $459,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,059,988 shares of company stock worth $44,598,740 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 128,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies.

