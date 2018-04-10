Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Soligenix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 70,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,376. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $16.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.54.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric Crohn's disease and acute radiation enteritis.

