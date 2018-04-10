Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Stock Price

Media stories about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.7221979368549 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:PIR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 1,196,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,500. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Pier 1 Imports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Pier 1 Imports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Towle bought 32,900 shares of Pier 1 Imports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $101,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,705 shares of company stock worth $142,468. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

