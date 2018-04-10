Acacia Research (ACTG) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.04

News coverage about Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Research earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.7015972926527 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

ACTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Acacia Research stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,825. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. equities research analysts predict that Acacia Research will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 598,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,100 shares of company stock valued at $228,688. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

