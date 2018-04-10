Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Price

News coverage about Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boise Cascade earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.5414916386443 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE:BCC opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,535.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $257,422.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,087.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

