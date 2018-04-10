Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News stories about Comerica (NYSE:CMA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comerica earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.941104442527 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 999,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,396. The stock has a market cap of $16,403.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.30 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.10.

In other news, President Curtis C. Farmer sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $1,813,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $5,782,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

