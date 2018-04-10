Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News stories about Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Container Store Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1919920789994 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $279.34, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.58 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Container Store Group has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.13.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.

