Discovery (DISCB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Discovery earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7231288537439 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:DISCB traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721. The stock has a market cap of $13,175.79, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCB. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th.

About Discovery

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

