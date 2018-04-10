Fastenal (FAST) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News stories about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fastenal earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6972840482435 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FAST opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,432.29, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

In related news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,483,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

