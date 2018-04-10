News articles about Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gafisa earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.3676424387372 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Gafisa in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Santander downgraded shares of Gafisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gafisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of GFA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 14,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-gafisa-gfa-share-price-updated.html.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for upper-income customers; buildings for middle-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units for lower-income customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.