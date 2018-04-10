Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Price

News articles about Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heritage-Crystal Clean earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9885677380391 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HCCI stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.42, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.15%. equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

