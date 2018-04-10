Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8526910157579 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LIND opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.73, a P/E ratio of 117.44 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.71 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $388,950.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $372,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

