Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mongodb earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4438347420497 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MDB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 432,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,458. The firm has a market cap of $2,061.94 and a P/E ratio of -23.03. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Mongodb’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mongodb from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support.

