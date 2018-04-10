Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Share Price

Media stories about Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.3480828959272 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Acacia Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $35.31. 313,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,758. The stock has a market cap of $1,437.87, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $266,654.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,121,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,470 shares of company stock worth $5,789,972 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

