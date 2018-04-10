Amber Road (AMBR) Receives News Impact Score of 0.11

Headlines about Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amber Road earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.4308069673877 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBR. ValuEngine upgraded Amber Road from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.74 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Amber Road stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 102,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Amber Road has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.78, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. research analysts forecast that Amber Road will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

