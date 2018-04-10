Artio Global Investors (ART) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Artio Global Investors (NYSE:ART) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Artio Global Investors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9243834423165 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:ART remained flat at $$4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday.

About Artio Global Investors

Artio Global Investors Inc (Investors) is an asset management company. Investors provide investment management services to institutional and mutual fund clients. The Company also offers select group of other equity and fixed income strategies, including High Grade Fixed Income, High Yield, International Equity and Global Equity.

