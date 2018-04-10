Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Credicorp (BAP) Stock Price

Press coverage about Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Credicorp earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.0398018100073 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BAP traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.09. 560,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18,718.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $239.54.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.87%. analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

