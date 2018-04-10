Enel Americas (ENIA) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enel Americas earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7245869750231 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ENIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,008. Enel Americas has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase raised Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Enel Americas

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

